ST. ALBANS — As it has in every sector, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 has created challenges for farmers and food processors. Markets changed overnight as institutional customers like colleges and schools shut down and restaurants shifted to delivery and pick up only.
On Wednesday, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., heard from the state's organic farmers in a call organized by the Northeast Organic Farmers Association (NOFA).
Among their concerns was microloans to help with the shift in markets, increased funding for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and the ability for people to use those benefits to purchase online from farmers markets and farm stands, and their workforce.
Welch outlined what is in the most recent COVID-19 relief bill for farms at the start of the call.
Overall, there is $19 billion for all forms of agriculture. That includes direct payments to producers, but to access those funds producers will have to show at least a 5 percent loss in the first quarter. Welch said that will likely be easier for conventional producers whose prices began to drop in March.
“I’m pretty concerned about the lack of support for dairy in the bill," he said, estimating a 200-cow farm would receive $30,000.
There is also $3 billion for USDA to use to purchase food for food shelves, including dairy products. While helpful for food shelves, it likely wouldn't do much to bolster milk prices, Welch said.
Dairy economists estimate that the supply of milk exceeds the demand by about 10 percent, in an industry where a small excess can send prices plummeting.
The $450 billion bill approved by the Senate and expected to pass the House by the end of the week put additional funds into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which allows companies with fewer than 500 employees to borrow up to 250 percent of their monthly payroll to pay employees and meet other expenses.
While farms qualify for that program, the seasonal nature of farm employment has made it a challenge for some farms to access, according to Grace Oedel of NOFA-VT.
The bill also makes farms eligible for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan administered directly by the Small Business Administration (SBA). That loan includes an immediate $10,000 grant.
Oedel also supported a move Vermont's Congressional delegation has been pushing - reopening enrollment in the dairy margin protection program to allow farmers who didn't sign up for the insurance program to do so and to allow those who did sign up to adjust their coverage.
Welch said just 20 percent of dairy farms are enrolled in the insurance program.
There was also concern about the impact on workers, many who come from outside the U.S. “We support paths to citizenship for essential workers," Oedel said. “That’s a lot of the labor happening on farms, even here in Vermont.”
Jeff Weaber of AquaVitea also spoke about labor concerns. While he's a processor, rather than a grower, many of the orchards from which he purchases fruit rely on Jamaican workers, he said.
The prospect of reopening farmers markets and farmstands was on nearly everyone's minds.
“We want to be in the community again, but we need to do that safely," said Oedel, explaining that NOFA is working with the Scott administration on what those operations might look like. Scott has indicated he wants to be able farmers markets to open next month.
When they open, farmers would like to see their neighbors able to use their SNAP benefits and to have more of them to spend.
“I would really like to get food to people who are going to struggle to be able to afford it this year," said Joie Lehouillier of Foote Brook Farm in Johnson, who has been working on accepting SNAP benefits at her farmstand.
“We have a big fight in Congress about SNAP benefits,” Welch said. In the last coronavirus assistance bill, the House increased SNAP benefits but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and President Donald Trump opposed it.
Welch noted that aside from it being a good thing to feed people in need “all the economists say that one of the absolute best things you can do in a downturn is increase SNAP benefits.”
That's because money spent on food tends recirculate through the economy several times, an effect economists call the multiplier.
Organic producers also wanted some assistance to help them adjust to market changes.
Scott Greene, of Singing Cedars Farmstead, has had a small, diverse organic vegetable farm for 15 years. Most recently he's been selling primarily through cooperatives, but when the pandemic hit, he began selling the greens from his greenhouses to local families and soon had 50 customers.
He suggested micro-loans would be a good way to support producers adjusting to a changed market or wanting to scale up production to serve the local community.
Abbie Corse, of Corse Farm Dairy, suggested that debt forgiveness on USDA loans or another form of flexible funding was needed to encourage innovation. “We’re going to have to look more and more at diversification schemes which requires capital which we’re lacking," she said.
Corse said her family has struggled because of the loss of her husband's income. He's a contractor who hasn't been able to work and the unemployment relief for the self-employed is a new program that has taken time to get up and running.
“I can’t farm without my husband working," Corse said, adding that 82 percent of farms rely on off-farm income.
Weaber also asked about incentives for local agriculture.
“Anything we can to strengthen the local economy against the forces of globalization is to our overall benefit," Welch said, citing the reliance on protective gear and ventilators made in China.
Asked about the possibility of inflation, Welch replied, “I think the big worry in the next few years is deflation, the collapse of prices.”
The danger is that people will hold off spending, believing they'll get a lower price. That could force prices down, he explained.
“None of us really know what’s ahead," Welch said. "This is an extraordinary blow to the economy.”