ST. ALBANS – St. Albans City School’s (SACS) Joy Walsh retired from her position as Kindergarten Teacher in late January.
Walsh began teaching at SACS 23 years ago in July 1997. Over the course of her teaching career at SACS, Walsh has enjoyed her interactions with students more than anything.
“My favorite thing about teaching is seeing the faces of my students each day,” Walsh said. “I have met some amazing people during this journey. I hope they remain part of my life for years to come.”
Valuing students’ success is something many teachers take pride in doing, and Walsh is a perfect example of such pride.
“One of my greatest achievements was watching a student whom everyone seemed to suggest was a challenge,” she said. “Once they trusted me, I helped the student realize and achieve their full potential. Once I met with mom and grandpa, I was able to share with them the achievements of the child.”
She said she was elated 12 years later to gain the knowledge he was successfully running the family farm with over 50 head.
Looking back on her favorite aspects of teaching and her achievements as a teacher, Walsh recalled her favorite class to teach.
“My strength comes in teaching children to read,” she said. “I decided to try teaching my class to cook healthy. This brought in numerous math skills. We used as many fresh foods as possible, and with the help of Sue, Mary Ellen, and Heather, we made everything from soup to cheese.”
Looking ahead into her retirement, Walsh plans on travelling and spending more time with her family, among other activities.
“I plan to travel, spend more time with my family, look forward to many grandkids, weaving more baskets and reading to my heart’s content,” Walsh said.
If you’d like to leave a personal message for Ms. Walsh, send her an email at jwalsh@maplerun.org or send a letter to SACS at 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans City, in care of Joy Walsh.
Editor’s Note: Kai Hemingway and Owen Biniecki wrote profiles of all of the retiring teachers from the Maple Run School District, and the Messenger will publish them over the next several weeks.