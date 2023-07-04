ST. ALBANS — Northwest Vermont Medical Reserve Corps volunteers Wally and Natalie Good and Helen Short received the U.S Department of Health and Human Services 2023 award for Outstanding MRC Preparedness and Resilience Volunteer.
Presented last month, the award honors MRC volunteers who have been actively engaged in public health preparedness and disaster response activities with their MRC unit during the past year.
Vermont’s Medical Reserve Corps are made up of medical professionals and citizen volunteers who step up to assist during natural disasters and other emergencies. The Northwest Vermont MRC serves Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
Wally, Natalie and Helen were quick to join the COVID-19 response, working alongside other volunteers and the staff of the Department of Health’s St. Albans office. Between March 2020 and January 2022, the Goods and Short dedicated over 950 hours of service. Even as the pandemic response wound down, Wally, Natalie and Helen became the heart and soul of the NWVT MRC.
Jacqueline Kelley, the emergency preparedness specialist and MRC unit coordinator for the St. Albans Office of Local Health, said of the three are role models: “I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition. Helen, Natalie and Wally were tireless in their commitment to the health and safety of everyone in our counties.”
Kelley cited their work at Martha’s Community Kitchen in St. Albans, helping conduct health screening clinics to unhoused and low-income residents, sharing essential preparedness planning with students at a BFA-St. Albans Financial Literacy event, providing education for employees at the Vermont Precision Tools Health Fair, and staffing the first aid tent at the Rotary Club Home Show and Maple Fest. Helen is also working with SASH to provide in-home foot care clinics to residents in Grand Isle County.
Notably, Kelley said Wally, Natalie and Helen helped the NWVT MRC receive $5,000 from the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) 2023 MRC Operational Readiness Award to recruit and train volunteers and provide preparedness education to the public.
“It’s people like these star volunteers that I hope will inspire others to give of their time and talents to help keep our friends, neighbors and families safe and healthy in an emergency,” Kelley said.
To learn more about joining the Northwest Vermont Medical Reserve Corps, visit rms.vermont.gov or email Jacqueline.Kelley@vermont.gov.
