ST. ALBANS – As part of The Eloquent Page’s “Find Waldo” event, sharp-eyed families have been wandering downtown St. Albans this July trying to get a glance at his white and red stripes.
Before the hunt wraps up in July, The Eloquent Page is celebrating with a Waldo Party.
Scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, the event will feature plenty of Waldo-themed activities, such as a Waldo & Wenda costume contest, the raffle drawing for Find Waldo participants and costume prizes at 1:30 p.m.
Winners of the grand-prize drawing will receive Waldo books and related paraphernalia.
A total of 25 downtown locations participated in the “Find Waldo Local” hunt this past month by hiding a plush of the iconic character at each location.
Those engaged in the hunt could then spot Waldo in each to receive a stamp, and those with more than 20 stamps are eligible for the raffle.
During the Sunday event, the Eloquent Page will also be hosting Darcy Marks, a local children's author of “Grounded for All Eternity.” The Simon & Schuster book, which was released this month, features a group of middle school kids from hell coming to Earth on Halloween to prevent world-ending events.
