SWANTON TOWN — The Vermont Agency of Transportation reopened a section of Vermont Route 78 to drivers Sunday evening after VTrans workers finished a culvert replacement.
VTrans sent drivers on a whopping 70-mile detour during that replacement project.
VTrans closed Route 78 between Church and Campbell Bay roads Saturday around 7 p.m.
VTrans then reopened that portion of the road Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m., 12-and-a-half hours ahead of VTrans’ planned reopening Monday at 6 a.m.
Jim Cota of VTrans’ Maintenance and Operations Bureau told the Swanton Town selectboard VTrans officials planned that Saturday 7 p.m.-Monday 6 a.m. closure because that seemed like the least inconvenient time to complete the culvert replacement. Cota said that time period avoided inconveniencing weekday commuters.
Fresh pavement gives away the project site. But commuters could blink and miss it, a couple seconds’ drive beyond the West Swanton Orchard heading south toward Swanton Village.
Cota told the town selectboard at an early October meeting that the culvert wasn’t failing but did need replacement. He said culverts in similarly poor shape often lead to road collapse, although that wasn’t happening in this case.
The 70-mile detour took drivers down U.S. Route 2 to Interstate 89 Exit 17.
VTrans and Swanton officials in both the town and the village publicized the project using signage and social media weeks ahead of the project.
The Messenger first reported on the project on Oct. 5.
Northbound drivers on I-89 this weekend might have noticed LED signs warning drivers as far as 33 miles away that Vermont Route 78 East was closed.