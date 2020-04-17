GEORGIA – Motorists can expect traffic changes near Interstate 89’s Georgia exit as northbound traffic is crossed into a southbound-side lane and the exit’s northbound on-ramp is closed to allow for further repairs to damage from last year’s Halloween storm.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) has installed a “crossover” that, starting Friday, will be bringing northbound traffic onto a single lane on the interstate’s southbound side to make room for work crews to fix settlement deposited by last fall’s Halloween storm.
Meanwhile, Exit 18’s northbound on-ramp will also be closed for the duration of those fixes.
In a project update, VTrans said the changes are expected to last between one and two weeks as settlement is fixed near the exit.
VTrans is advising motorists to “be alert in the work zone and adhere to the signed lanes shifts and detours.”
The shifts in traffic is the latest update in an ongoing project to repair a culvert beneath Interstate 89 and Skunk Hill Road in Georgia. The culvert was damaged after heavy rainfall at the end of October last year brought flooding to much of Northwest Vermont.
In a previous interview with the Messenger, a VTrans senior manager charged with overseeing state roads in Franklin County said repairs to I-89's Georgia exit would be fast-tracked by the agency.
According to VTrans’s website, addressing the settlement left over by the Halloween storm was scheduled to start once the culvert itself was repaired.
VTrans finished replacing another culvert near the exit's southbound off-ramp in late December after flooding from the Halloween storm damaged that culvert as well.
According to state officials, the Halloween storm brought more than $6 million in damages to public infrastructure in eight Vermont counties.