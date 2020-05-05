BOSTON, Mass. – Vermont’s public housing agencies are set to receive more than $1 million through a federal CARES Act program for supporting agencies and families using the agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), public housing agencies in Vermont can use the funding for supplies and services for sanitizing units in the Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) program or other services required by housing agencies during the pandemic.
Other costs that could be addressed through the additional funding include relocating participating families to health units or other designated units for testing, hospitalization or quarantine, incentives for retaining participants in the HCV program, and for providing child care for housing agency staff.
“This funding will help keep our Vermont public housing agencies equipped with the tools they need to keep their residents and staff safe from this deadly virus,” HUD’s New England Regional Administrator, David Tille, said in a statement.
“We must do everything in our power to protect all American families from this invisible enemy, including our vulnerable in the Housing Choice Voucher Program,” said Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.
Signed into law in late March, the CARES Act allocated $380 million in total for supporting public housing agencies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.