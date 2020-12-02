RICHFORD — Police attempting to serve a court document on Bridget Combs, of Richford, ultimately charged her with additional violations.
According to Vermont State Police, officers went to the home of Combs, 23, on Tuesday. She was reportedly in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of her residence.
After providing what police say was a false name, she drove away.
Officers subsequently determined the woman was, in fact, Combs, and returned to the residence, VSP reports. At that point, Combs fessed up to her true identify, police say. She was then charged with driving while license suspended, violation of conditions of release, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
Combs was issued a court citation for Jan. 5.
