BAKERSFIELD – A St. Albans woman is facing charges for an attempted arson and violating an abuse prevention order after an incident on East Bakersfield Road this weekend, Vermont State Police (VSP) said in a Wednesday report.
According to VSP, police were called to a Bakersfield residence on Saturday afternoon after Christina Johnson, 41, of St. Albans, reportedly refused to leave the property at the complainant's request.
In their report Wednesday, police said Johnson left before responding police arrived but had allegedly started a fire inside a camper in the residence’s garage before doing so, causing damage to the camper's mattress and interior.
A follow-up investigation by police on Tuesday reportedly found Johnson to also be in violation of an abuse prevention order forbidding her from being at the Bakersfield residence in question, VSP said in their Wednesday morning press release.
Johnson was cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court Wednesday afternoon.