WATERBURY, Vt. – Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Vermont State Police (VSP) will be changing how it responds to minor incidents and be looking at other precautions in order to limit their officers’ exposure and the public’s exposure to the virus.
While state police will still respond in person to major case investigations and ongoing crimes, under new rules VSP will be handling reporting on minor incidents over the phone in accordance with consultation from officers’ superiors.
Additionally, VSP is evaluating the necessity of certain trainings and travel and “will curtail or reschedule those events as appropriate.”
“These modifications are undertaken out of an abundance of caution to ensure we are taking appropriate steps to reduce unnecessary risks of exposure to COVID-19 for members of the Vermont State Police and for Vermont residents,” Vermont’s public safety commissioner Michael Schirling said in a statement. “But I want to be clear - the Vermont State Police is still in full and active operation.”
“The public should rest assured that our services remain available,” Col. Matthew Birmingham, VSP's director, said in a statement. “We are continuing to function as a law-enforcement agency should under the unusual circumstances we all are facing.
“The state police is taking prudent precautions to ensure we can continue to respond to calls for service, as Vermonters rightfully expect us to do.”
VSP leadership altered its procedures with consultation from health experts, according to a release from VSP.
According to VSP, additional steps will be taken “if necessary... with the continual goal of ensuring the protection of the lives and safety of all Vermonters.”
A list of all Vermont State Police barracks, their phone numbers, and the names and email addresses of the commanders of those barracks is available online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations.