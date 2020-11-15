GEORGIA — A South Burlington teen is facing charges after allegedly driving 119 mph on I-89.
According to Vermont State Police, officers conducting traffic enforcement here on Friday night spotted a car being driven by Seth Wilbur, 18, at approximately 7:51 p.m. traveling at a high rate of speed.
Wilbur was stopped, taken into custody, and charged with excessive speed and negligent operation.
He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Dec. 14 to answer the charges against him. He was also issued civil tickets with fines totaling $792.
