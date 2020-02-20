ST. ALBANS TOWN – Police have determined the cause of a structure fire on Simonds Road in St. Albans Bay to likely have been an electrical tape heater wrapped around a water supply pipe beneath the structure’s bathroom, Vermont State Police (VSP) said Thursday.
Late Tuesday afternoon, St. Albans Town’s fire department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on 30 Simonds Road in St. Albans Bay, where, according to a VSP press release, fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and limit damage to both the burning seasonal camp and other nearby camps.
No one had been living in or using the seasonal camp at the time of the fire.
At the request of the St. Albans Town Fire Department’s fire chief Harold Cross, VSP’s Fire and Explosion Unit and an investigator from the St. Albans City Fire Department began examining the site of the fire following its suppression Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators returned to the sight Wednesday to complete the examination.
According to VSP, the origin of the fire was located beneath the structure’s crawlspace in the area of the camp’s bathroom. A VSP investigation said the fire’s likely cause was the electrical tape heater wrapped around the water supply pipe.
No one was hurt as a result of the fire or during suppression efforts.
VSP estimated the camp sustained approximately $40,000 in damage.