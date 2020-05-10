SWANTON – A Swanton man is facing charges for domestic assault after police responded to a family fight early Saturday morning, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report.
According to police, Ronald Vincent, 56, of Swanton, turned himself in Saturday morning at VSP’s St. Albans Barracks after police responded to a family fight on Woods Hill Road in Swanton shortly after midnight that morning.
In their report, VSP said an investigation of the fight revealed Vincent had committed domestic assault.
Per VSP policy, police did not release the name of the victim. Under Vermont law, domestic assault is defined as an assault against a household member, including roommates, or family member.
Vincent was arrested on a domestic assault charge and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town on $10,000 bail.
He is cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court Monday.
Under a judicial order suspending court activity in Vermont in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, crimes involving domestic assaults are listed as one of the few exceptions where court cases are allowed to proceed.