SWANTON – A Swanton man is facing charges for being a “fugitive from justice” from New York after police arrested him Sunday evening, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report.
According to police, state and local police from the Swanton Village Police Department arrested Jake Hodgdon, 39, of Swanton, at a Platt Street residence Sunday evening.
In a statement, state police said Hodgdon was arrested as a “fugitive from justice” from New York. Hodgdon reportedly also had two outstanding arrest warrants – one for driving without a license and another larceny – at the time of his arrest.
According to a previous news report from the Albany-based NEWS10, Hogdgon had been arrested in the New York town of Malta in June for having stolen a catalytic converter from a resident’s car.
According to state police, Hodgdon was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail and was cited to appear in court Monday.