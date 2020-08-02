MONTGOMERY – A woman from Hyde Park, Vt., is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence after state police stopped her for speeding near Montgomery late Friday evening.
According to a statement from the Vermont State Police (VSP), state police were conducting a “directed patrol” near Montgomery when an officer observed a vehicle driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on Route 118/109.
Police stopped the vehicle and said the operator, Kaitlin Montgomery, 39, of Hyde Park, reportedly showed signs of impairment.
According to VSP’s statement, Montgomery was screened for driving under the influence and arrested.
She was cited to appear in court on Aug. 11.