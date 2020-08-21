HIGHGATE – A Shelburne man is now facing charges after having been stopped at a border crossing in Highgate with what police said was a stolen U-Haul vehicle connected to a burglary in New York.
According to a news release from the Vermont State Police (VSP)’s St. Albans Barracks, Anthony Cross, 52, of Shelburne, was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property after attempting to cross the border near Highgate with what police described as a stolen U-Haul van.
Police reportedly responded after agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Cross had “came across the border crossing” with a U-Haul van stolen out of New York.
A search of the vehicle found other items believed to have been taken during a burglary that occurred in New York the night before, as well as a set of keys police said were for a Volvo believed to have been stolen in Shelburne and found near where the U-Haul van was reported stolen from in New York.
Cross, a Shelburne resident, recently moved from Brooklyn, N.Y., according to state police.
According to police, investigations remain ongoing in both Shelburne and in New York.
Police said Cross was taken to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and lodged on $25,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.