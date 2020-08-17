SWANTON — Vermont State Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying those responsible for a burglary on North River Street.
The burglary was reported Saturday afternoon. Surveillance footage showed two individuals arriving in a black truck at approximately 3:25 a.m.
They cut the lock on the door and removed four new 30-inch white interior doors, an HVAC system and a 5-gallon bucket, according to VSP.
The burglars then left, heading north toward Alburgh.
Although VSP does not specify where the burglary took place, beyond stating it was on North River Street, it appears to have been at Swanton Lumber.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.