HIGHGATE — Vermont State Police are asking for help identifying a man responsible for an armed robbery at Irving Oil here on Friday night.
According to police, witnesses said a white man entered the store at approximately 10:46 p.m., displayed a gun located in the pocket of his pants, and ordered the clerk to open the cash register.
The man reportedly removed money from the register and left. He was last seen running east on Route 78.
Witnesses described the robber as a white man approximately 5’03” tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. entered the store, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the sleeves and a red “US Polo Assn” emblem on the front of the sweatshirt, blue jeans, white and black sneakers, black gloves, a black winter cap and a black mask.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male subject involved in this incident is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Angela Baker at the St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.