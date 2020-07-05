GEORGIA — Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of a fire at an unoccupied residence here on Thursday afternoon.
According to VSP, Georgia Police Chief Keith Baker noticed smoke coming from a residence at 4313 Ethan Allen Highway and stopped to check the building. He found fire in the southeast corner of the home, a raised ranch.
By the time fire crews arrived, they fire pushing out of the front windows of the house. St. Albans Town and City departments assisted Georgia at the scene.
Baker requested assistance from the VSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit in determining the cause of the fire.
Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill reported that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that it had started in the southeast corner of the building.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at (802)524-5992 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).