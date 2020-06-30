HIGHGATE — Arson investigators are seeking information into a fire that destroyed two farm buildings on Waugh Farm Road on Sunday.
According to Vermont State Police, firefighters from Highgate, Swanton and St. Albans Town responded to the scene Sunday night at 10:30.
When they arrived on scene a barn and another building about 175 feet from the barn were both fully engaged. Neither building had been used for some time. Both were empty and the barn did not have electricity, VSP reports. The buildings were owned by Nelson Dairies West, LLC.
Shortly before the fire several ATVs were seen and heard in the area, according to VSP.
While investigating the fire, Highgate firefighters located two abandoned mobile homes about a quarter mile south of the barn that had also been burned.
Investigators later determined that the mobile homes burned on June 27 after 10 p.m. A small, dark-colored car was seen near the area at the time of the fires, VSP reports.
Both fires are under still under investigation. VSP is asking anyone with information about them to contact investigators at (802)524-5992 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by clicking this link.