Vermont, U.S., and Canadian agencies are working together as they search for a missing kayaker after his empty watercraft was found in Franklin County.
79-year-old Laurent Messier, of St-Armand, Quebec, is said to have left his lakefront home on the eastern side of Missisquoi Bay around 2:30 p.m. on Monday with the intention to paddle north to Venise-en-Quebec. His wife then reported him missing to the Quebec Provincial Police (QPP) around 8 p.m.
A QPP helicopter eventually located Messier’s empty kayak around 1 p.m. on Tuesday on the Vermont side of the border in Gander Bay near the mouth of the Missisquoi River. The Swanton Fire Department recovered the kayak, and search efforts involving air assets and personnel on shore continued into the night to no avail.
The Vermont State Police (VSP) Scuba Team helped search the Missisquoi Bay on Wednesday. QPP, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Highgate and Swanton fire departments were all involved as well.
Messier is described as being a white man who’s about 6-feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow life jacket, a blue swimsuit, and beach sandals. He is said to have been carrying a black oar which has also not been found.
Any information that may help in the search for Messier can be given to the VSP St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.