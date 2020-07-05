ALBURGH — Vermont State Police are searching for a man who allegedly entered a residence here while carrying a pistol on Sunday afternoon.
According to VSP the man forcibly entered a residence on Mott Street at approximately 2:15 p.m. looking for the homeowner, who was not home at the time.
Guests at the residence were able to force the man back outside and he fled on foot.
He is described as 5’10” tall, thin build, short dark hair, and wearing a dark green shirt. The State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or someone matching the description of the offender to contact the State Police Barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. The investigation is ongoing.