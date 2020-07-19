SWANTON – A Richford man was killed in a single car accident early Saturday morning near West Swanton, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report.
According to police, Tony Boylan, 30, of Richford, was traveling south on Lakewood Drive at around 2:30 a.m. when his Toyota Camry left the road, resulting in “fatal injuries” to the driver.
“Alcohol and failure to wear a seat belt appear to be contributing factors in this crash,” VSP said in their report.
An investigation remains ongoing, according to VSP.