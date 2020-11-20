HIGHGATE – Police are asking for help with identifying two men who reportedly assaulted a homeowner in Highgate while impersonating officers from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept.
According to a news release from the Vermont State Police (VSP), two men allegedly claiming to be game wardens physically assaulted a homeowner on Lamkin Street in Highgate early Friday morning.
In a brief statement, VSP said the assault included “strangulation” and “the pointing of a firearm.”
The two men were, at the time, wearing dark colored jackets, camouflaged pants and face masks.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.
