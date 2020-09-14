SWANTON – Police are asking for help in identifying a man seen attempting to break into cars near Woods Hill Road and Construction Drive in Swanton early Sunday morning.
According to the Vermont State Police (VSP), police responded to reports of a man attempting to “gain access into vehicles” shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
The man was reportedly wearing a green or blue button-up shirt and was described as bald.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding Sunday morning’s possible break-ins to contact police at 802-524-5993.