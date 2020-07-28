FRANKLIN — A Franklin County man already facing kidnapping and assault charges was arrested again on Tuesday morning for allegedly assaulting two people.
According to Vermont State Police, Kevin B. Daskalides, 32, of Franklin, assaulted two people in Franklin. He is accused of threatening both victims with a ceramic knife. In addition, VSP alleges Daskalides slapped one of the victims across the face and grabbed them by the throat.
He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release in his previous case by using a deadly weapon.
Daskalides was arrested and transported to Franklin County Superior Court where a judge ordered him held without bail.