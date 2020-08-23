HIGHGATE — A New York man living in Vermont was arrested Thursday at the Highgate border crossing for allegedly trying to drive a U-Haul van stolen in New York into Vermont.
According to Vermont State Police, Anthony Coss, 52, may also have stolen a Volvo in Shelburne, where he’s been staying, and driven it to New York. The key to the Volvo was found in the U-Haul van.
The van, valued at $15,000, was filled with items at the time Coss allegedly stole it.
He was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing in both Shelburne and New York.