BERKSHIRE – A Winooski man is now facing charges for reportedly sending threatening and harassing messages to a family member in Berkshire.
According to a report from the Vermont State Police (VSP), police were called to a Berkshire residence after an individual reported receiving threatening and harassing messages from a family member.
Police said in their report an investigation found Paul Norman, 35, of Winooski, had sent the complainant “excessive messages, emails, telephone calls and voice messages with the intent to harass, annoy and intimidate the victim.”
State police said Norman’s repeated calls and other electronic communications “disturbed the peace of the victim.”
Police did not identify the victim of Norman’s reported messaging, citing VSP policy forbidding the release of victims’ names in domestic incidents.
Norman was charged with “disturbing the peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications” and cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in November.