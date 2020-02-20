ST. JOHNSBURY – Vermont State Police (VSP) are asking for assistance in looking for a 57-year-old male with mental health issues from St. Johnsbury reported missing since Monday.
According to a VSP statement, Robson Boaventura, 57, of St. Johnsbury, had been reported missing since Monday. Police say the St. Johnsbury native suffers from mental health issues and, as of Thursday, no description of his clothing was available.
His whereabouts are currently unknown, but, according to VSP, police believe Boaventura may be trying to return to Massachusetts, where he lived previously.
VSP is asking that anyone who sees Boaventura contact the St. Johnsbury Police Dept. at 802-748-2314.