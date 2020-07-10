HIGHGATE/SWANTON – Police are asking for help with locating a Highgate man believed to be connected to a domestic assault in the Swanton area.
In a statement issued Friday morning, Vermont State Police (VSP) said an arrest warrant had been granted for Jason Lamos, 43, of Highgate, for the suspected illegal restraining and assault of an individual in their residence.
Police said Lamos had also been involved at an altercation at a residence on Covey Drive in Swanton several days after the previously mentioned assault, where, per VSP, Lamos had allegedly caused “multiple injuries… that required medical attention” to an unidentified victim.
State police did not identify the victim in their statement, citing VSP policy preventing the department from releasing the name of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
Police said, however, Lamos had previously faced domestic assault charges involving the same victim.
According to VSP, Lamos is now considered to be “eluding the law” and was last seen in the Highgate area. Police said he’s been known to drive a silver 2010 Ford Focus with a Vermont license plate with a registration number of HKF116.
Police said Lamos has had a history of eluding arrest in the past.
State police are asking that anyone with information regarding Lamos’s whereabouts or either incident Lamos was allegedly involved in to contact VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.