MONTGOMERY — A Jay man is facing charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a hit and run here on Tuesday.
According to Vermont State Police, Samuel Wunch, 32, was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Tahoe which was involved in a hit and run on Route 242 near The Belfry at 7 a.m.
Police say they received additional reports from multiple Franklin County towns of the same vehicle being driven erratically and in excess of 100 mph. A second hit and run in Berkshire was also reported.
After determining Wunch was the driver of the vehicle, VSP officers located him at his home in Jay and issued Wunch a citation for careless and negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Dec. 14 to answer the charges against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.