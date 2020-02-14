RICHFORD — Troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans invite the public to attend a meeting at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Richford to discuss quality-of-life crimes and a new policing initiative designed to help address them.
Community members from the region are invited to help build a partnership among themselves, the Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies in the region to help reduce crime. Next week’s meeting is intended to be the first in an ongoing discussion, with information contributing to an “Intelligence Based Policing” response to the needs of the community.
Intelligence-based policing, sometimes known as intelligence-led policing, works to improve how law-enforcement agencies gather, process and share information. This approach encourages police to give their communities the tools they need to help law enforcement solve crimes. The key goals of intelligence-based policing are to:
- Create a safe and secure environment within the communities that law enforcement serve.
- Promote and foster community relationships and partner with other law-enforcement, community and town leaders, local businesses and local organizations.
- Reduce and/or eliminate illegal activity such as drug involvement and property crimes.
- Establish positive relationships with the communities and help expose people to new youth and parental programs.
The initiative and its goals will be discussed in further detail at next week’s meeting, which will take place in the Town Hall, 94 Main St., Richford.
In addition to the Vermont State Police, participating agencies include the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.