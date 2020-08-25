HIGHGATE — A Highgate woman has been charged with fleeing the scene of an accident after Vermont State Police were alerted to a damaged telephone pole on Old Dock Road.
According to VSP, a caller reported the pole just after 9 a.m. on Monday. Officers located an inoperable vehicle with significant damage to the front passenger side at a convenience store a half mile from the pole.
VSP states "subsequent investigation" revealed that Krystie Dumont, 33, of Highgate, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
She was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on Oct. 13 to answer the charge against her.