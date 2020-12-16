HIGHGATE – Two Highgate men are facing charges for assaulting a local family while impersonating Vermont game wardens during an incident first reported in late November.
According to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report, Storm Choiniere, 29, and Douglas Barratt, 53, both of Highgate, were charged Tuesday after an investigation found the two had assaulted a Highgate family at their Lamkin Street home early in the morning on Nov. 20.
According to police, Choiniere and Barratt claimed to be game wardens from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department investigating illegal nighttime deer hunting – a practice known locally as “deer jacking” – at the time.
When questioned by a member of the family for identification, Choiniere reportedly aimed a firearm at the family member before assaulting the family with Barratt.
According to state police, Choiniere also interfered with a family member’s attempt to call police. Once the family was able to contact police, Choiniere and Barratt reportedly fled on foot.
The November incident reportedly stemmed from an attempt by Choiniere and Barratt to purchase large fuel tanks from the victims, according to VSP’s investigation. When their attempt fell through, the two allegedly returned the following morning around 3:30 a.m. to assault the victims.
VSP first notified the public about an incident involving two men impersonating game wardens later that morning with a widely circulated request for more information.
Choiniere was incarcerated due to what police described as a “probation violation charge.” As a result of the November incident, Choiniere is also facing charges for aggravated and simple assault, for impersonating an officer, for interfering with a call to emergency services and for burglary.
Barratt, meanwhile, is facing charges for aggravated assault and for impersonating a law officer, and was ordered jailed for a lack of $50,000 bail.
Barratt was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Choiniere, meanwhile, was cited to appear in court in early January.
