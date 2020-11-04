ENOSBURGH — A Hardwick is facing multiple charges after a family dispute in Enosburgh on Tuesday.
According to Vermont State Police (VSP), following a family dispute involving a family member’s vehicle, Jayden Tilton, 19, of Hardwick, reportedly assaulted a responding officer and resisted arrest.
According to police, Tuesday’s family dispute stemmed from Tilton having applied an emergency brake from the passenger seat of a vehicle. Police said Tilton had “damaged multiple parts” of the vehicle during the dispute.
Police charged the Hardwick man with unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, assault of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
According to state police, Tilton was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court early Wednesday afternoon.
