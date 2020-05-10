FAIRFIELD – An accident Saturday evening on Route 36 in Fairfield has led to a driving under the influence charge for a Fairfax man, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report.
VSP charged Matthew Rooney, 40, of Fairfax, with driving under the influence after police responding to a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield Saturday evening found the Fairfax man had been reportedly operating his vehicle “under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance.”
According to their report, VSP transported Rooney to their St. Albans Barracks for processing and released the Fairfax man with a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in June.