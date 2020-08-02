FAIRFAX – A Fairfax man was charged with driving under the influence this weekend after being stopped by a Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department game warden on Fletcher Road early Saturday evening.
According to a statement from state police, Francis Harris, 42, of Fairfax, was stopped after a game warden looking for potential all-terrain vehicle violations “witnessed multiple moving violations.”
The Vermont State Police (VSP) said a subsequent investigation found Harris, the vehicle’s operator, was under the influence of alcohol while driving.
Police said Harris was arrested and released to a sober party with a citation to appear in court on Aug. 11.