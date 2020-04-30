SHELDON — Two cars collided at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Road on Wednesday, sending one driver to the hospital.
Vermont State Police report Roy Fortin, 82, of Sheldon, failed to yield to oncoming traffic when turning onto Route 105 shortly after 4 p.m., causing his car to strike a vehicle driven by Alexis Vieta, 16, of Enosburg.
Fortin was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for a laceration on his head and neck pain.
The roadway was reduced to a single lane for approximately one hour while the vehicles were cleared from the scene.