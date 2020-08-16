GEORGIA -- Vermont State Police (VSP) charged an Enosburgh resident Friday morning after reportedly clocking the vehicle operating in triple digits.
Keynon Deso, 19, was cited for Negligent Operation by troopers with the VSP St. Albans Barracks.
Around 6:23 a.m. on Aug. 14, troopers were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 in Franklin County. While observing southbound traffic, it’s reported that a vehicle was seen traveling in excess of the posted 65 mph speed limit with troopers registering it going 100 mph.
VSP stopped the vehicle at the Georgia Rest Area and identified the operator as Deso. The driver was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court at a later date to answer to the charge.