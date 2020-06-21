BERKSHIRE – A call for a family fight in Berkshire Saturday evening led to a driving under the influence charge for a Berkshire woman, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report.
In a brief statement issued by the VSP early Sunday morning, police said they were dispatched to a residence on Montgomery Road in Berkshire Saturday evening over reports of a family fight.
According to police, a subsequent investigation found Sunshine Gagnon, 37, of Berkshire, had reportedly driven while “under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance” and had been driving with a suspended license, though police didn’t say Sunday what evidence ultimately led to those charges.
Gagnon was cited to appear in court in August.