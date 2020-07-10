BERKSHIRE – A Berkshire man is facing a simple assault charge after an altercation with a Hardwick man in Berkshire last Saturday evening, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report.
In a statement issued Friday morning, police said Bryan Fortin, 40, of Berkshire, had placed his hands around the neck of an 18-year-old man from Hardwick for more than five seconds after a verbal argument between the two.
Police who responded to the July 4 call separated the two upon arrival, according to VSP's report.
In their statement, police said Fortin was charged with simple assault and cited Thursday to appear in court in late August.