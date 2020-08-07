EAST FAIRFIELD – An Alburgh man is facing charges for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct after police responded to reports of an erratic vehicle seen in the East Fairfield area Thursday evening.
According to a statement from the Vermont State Police (VSP), police were called into Fairfield Thursday evening after a report of an erratic vehicle seen near the intersection of New Street and Route 36.
While searching for the vehicle in question, state police said they continued receiving calls about an erratic vehicle in East Fairfield, including at least one reporting the vehicle’s operator attempted to steal beer from a local convenience store.
Police reported eventually finding the vehicle in question parked on a Fairfield residence’s front lawn.
The operator, according to police, was reportedly seen at another store down the road, where he was identified as Scott Allen, 50, of Alburgh, according to VPS’s subsequent news release.
Allen was reportedly found walking in the immediate area and arrested.
Following his processing at the St. Albans Barracks and detoxification, Allen was released and charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and possession of depressant, stimulant or narcotic drugs.
In their statement, police did not say what led to Allen being cited for a possession charge.
He is scheduled to appear in court in September.