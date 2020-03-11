ENOSBURG FALLS – Voters in Enosburg Falls sent two new trustees to the village’s board of trustees, approved a bond funding road work in the village and, in a relatively quiet annual meeting, passed all warned articles from the floor.
Enosburgh Diner owner Cynthia Miner and Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union 21st Century Community Learning Center coordinator Heather Moore were elected as write-in candidates to the Enosburg Falls board of trustees, replacing outgoing trustees Jesse Woods and Guy Breault.
Miner and Moore are both regular attendees of the Enosburgh Initiative, a grassroots community group that meets regularly to discuss projects and issues in the Enosburg Falls area.
Voters likewise authorized a $252,000 bond for repaving Center Street, Champlain Street, Orchard Street and a portion of Pleasant Street, voting 39 to 4 in the bond’s favor, according to results provided to the Messenger Tuesday evening.
According to Enosburg Falls’ annual report, the bond would be financed for 12 years.
All articles slated for floor votes held during Enosburg Falls’ annual meeting were passed unanimously with voice votes, including each individual allocation listed on the village’s proposed $985,000 general fund and public works budget.
Among those allocations were $1,000 earmarked for the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp., $500 intended for holiday lighting, $500 intended for patriotic banners and $10,000 to replenish the village’s sidewalk fund after exhausting the fund constructing sidewalks on Main Street last year.
Only the $500 intended for holiday lighting inspired debate during the village’s annual meeting, despite ultimately passing without any dissent.
The $10,000 earmarked for the village’s sidewalk fund was not funding any particular projects in 2020, according to village manager Jonathan Elwell.
“There is not a specific sidewalk project that is planned for 2020,” Elwell told voters Tuesday evening. “The $10,000 is really meant as a way to start replenishing the sidewalk fund.”
The funding was unrelated to an Elm Street sidewalk project village officials said was stonewalled by property owners along the proposed path refusing to sign easements or otherwise not responding to village requests, according to Enosburg Falls' annual report.
In balloted elections held over the course of Tuesday, voters reelected Patrick Hayes to continue serving as moderator for village meetings and reelected Andre Beaulieu to continue as the village’s clerk and treasurer.
With all articles approved Tuesday, the less than two dozen voters who gathered for the village’s annual meeting ended on a celebratory note, calling for a round of applause for outgoing village trustee Breault.
"Guy Breault has given to this community for as long as I remember," someone in the audience said as the meeting came to a close. "I think a round of applause is well deserved for Guy."