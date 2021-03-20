MONTPELIER — The first Tuesday in November and the first Tuesday in March were big for Vermont.
In the clutches of a global pandemic and with voter safety in mind, state leaders opted to mail ballots to all voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Then in January, Gov. Phil Scott signed into law a bill that allowed municipalities to mail out ballots or change the date for Town Meeting Day, again with the goal of voter safety.
These changes have impacted one facet of elections that could see them become permanent: voter participation.
On Thursday, the Vermont Senate passed a bill — S. 15 — that, among other things, would require the mailing of ballots to all Vermonters for general elections. Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, chair of the Senate Government Operations Committee, said the general election saw 74% turnout with a lower-than-normal 0.5% defective ballot rate.
Most general elections have 50% to 65% participation, she said.
“With the passage of S. 15, Vermont is making a huge step toward increasing voter access,” White said after the bill passed by a 27-3 vote.
Yet there are some who think the bill should go further. When asked about the bill during a press conference Tuesday, Scott said the bill should include mailing ballots for Town Meeting Day and other elections.
“If we’re going to do it for the general election, I’m wondering why not for the other elections that we have,” Scott said.
In an email to the Messenger, Eric Covey, chief of staff for the Vermont Secretary of State, said the state doesn’t have a list of which towns opted to mail ballots for Town Meeting Day, or which towns that normally have floor meetings switched to Australian ballot. As of Tuesday, Covey said the state doesn’t have statewide participation numbers from the March 2 vote either.
However, voter participation numbers in Franklin County have a story to tell.
Did mailing ballots lead to more Town Meeting participation?
Data obtained by the Messenger has shown a marked increase in voter participation in towns that opted to mail out ballots to all their voters, taking advantage of a law passed in January that included reimbursement for towns that opted to automatically mail out ballots to all voters.
In St. Albans Town, which always holds Town Meeting votes via Australian ballot, ballots were mailed to over 5,000 voters on the checklist, according to Town Clerk Anna Bourdon. Of those, 1,406 were turned in the night before Town Meeting, and voting on the day brought total participation to 1,880.
Sen. Corey Parent, R-Franklin, who also works as director of operations for the town, said typical Town Meeting Day turnout is between 750 and 1,250. And while a $5 million bond for a new town hall likely also had an impact on turnout, Parent noted that turnout for the 2019 Town Meeting, in which voters were considering a $3.8 million public works garage, only saw a turnout of 1,090.
In neighboring St. Albans City, which votes via Australian ballot, 827 residents voted on a ballot that included two contested school board races and three multi-million dollar bond issues. The city did not mail out ballots automatically, instead urging residents to request mail-in ballots.
While the city saw a participation spike in Town Meeting 2020 due to a corresponding national presidential primary, the last comparable Town Meeting, in 2019, saw 560 votes tabulated and 64 absentee.
“You have two communities that both have 5,100 registered voters — one had 1,880 voters and one had 827,” Parent said in a recent interview.
Nearby Swanton and Swanton Village vote via Australian ballot and only mailed ballots on request. Town Clerk Cathy Fournier reported 774 voters cast ballots, which she said is average turnout, though absentee ballot requests were up, which she attributes to the pandemic. The village saw 247 voters participate, according to Village Clerk Dianne Day.
In Georgia, which mailed out ballots to all its voters, the typical Town Meeting participation doubled to 1,168, with 884 of those filed absentee. In 2018 and 2019, the town saw 626 and 712 voters, respectively.
Town Clerk Cheryl Letourneau said local school district and town elections are held via Australian ballot, but the town budget is usually voted on in a traditional in-person floor meeting attended by up to 100 residents — something that was scrapped by most towns in Vermont due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
“It kept the people safe in town. Everybody got their chance to put in their vote, and things went fairly smoothly,” Letourneau said.
Franklin, the third and final Franklin County town to mail out ballots to all its voters, saw participation nearly triple, from up to 120 on a typical Town Meeting Day to 348, according to Town Clerk Lisa Larivee.
With the town normally holding all Town Meeting voting during in-person floor meetings, Larivee said the bigger discussion in Franklin is whether or not the town will switch to Australian ballot going forward.
“This year was definitely unique, so how we decide to proceed moving forward is yet to be determined and discussed,” she said.
What do towns think of the changes?
While some towns have embraced the temporary changes, others appear to have mixed opinions.
In a prepared statement following the announcement the town would mail out ballots to all voters, Bourdon said it was a chance for St. Albans Town “to step up and meet the challenge to provide a safe and accessible way to vote for Town Meeting Day.”
“It wasn’t a huge lift. It was extra work, but it was well placed in my mind,” Parent said in a recent interview.
Letourneau and Larivee also said preparing and mailing the ballots took extra effort, but the safety of residents amid a pandemic was worth the work. However, clerks in both towns said some voters at the polls miss the interaction of an in-person town meeting.
“There are some people who do not want to receive a mailed ballot, even when the Vermont Secretary of State’s office did the full mailing in November,” Fournier said, adding that some Swanton town voters brought their ballots to the polls because they didn’t want to vote absentee.
Fournier noted that, in November, hundreds of ballots came back to the town due to undeliverable addresses or voters having moved out of town or to a different address.
“There would be a lot of waste, I think,” Day said of mailing out ballots in every election.
Franklin Selectboard Chair David Bennion said Wednesday that the changes for March 2 were a “one-shot deal” at this time, and although turnout was up, not holding the in-person town meeting took away the chance for residents to ask questions and take part in amending warrant articles.
“We may have gotten a few more voters, but we lost a lot of feedback,” Bennion said. “… To me, the in-person, on the floor town meeting is a little more representative government.”
The biggest question Bennion hears from residents: “Where am I going to get the great lunch on voting day?”
“Live town meetings are such a big part of Vermont’s history. I’d hate to see them disappear,” he said.
Where will the state land?
Ahead of S. 15’s passage, Parent successfully amended the bill to require the Secretary of State’s office to submit a report to the House and Senate Committees on Government operations regarding the possible implementation of universal vote by mail for municipal and primary elections, and how that would impact voter access. The report would need to be presented by Jan. 30, 2023.
“I support the underlying intention of S. 15, the only disappointment I had when the bill came out is it didn’t have anything in it to address local elections and primaries,” Parent said after introducing the amendment Thursday.
Parent said Wednesday he believes the difficulty will be the timeline of current Town Meeting Day elections and cost.
“I hope that when you determine those and other issues we can focus on finding solutions to fixing them and push for a more universal vote by mail policy in elections,” he said.
