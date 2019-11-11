SWANTON — More than one hundred flags are now flying in the village park honoring local veterans.
Two local veterans, David Hemingway and Swanton’s own town administrator, David Jescavage, helped place the flags Saturday, which total 110.
Both Hemingway and Jescavage are Vietnam veterans.
They didn’t place all those flags by themselves. Town selectperson Mark Rocheleau, village trustee Adam Paxman and volunteers from the Boy Scout Troop 823 were right there with them.
It took the volunteers about three-and-a-half hours to place the 110 flags, according to Jescavage.
Locals could “sponsor” flags in the name of a veteran at a cost of $50.
The town selectboard fronted the money to purchase the flags.
The flag sponsorships were so successful the board opted to institute a cut-off of 110 flags, considering the amount of volunteer time and effort already spent.
Jescavage attached sponsorship tags to the flags Sunday, identifying those in whose name each flag is sponsored.
Hemingway himself built a roster board for the display listing the veterans in whose names the flags are sponsored. Jescavage in turn designed the index poster, which breaks down the vets honored in each of the five rows of flags.
The 110 flags include 52 sponsored this past Memorial Day in Swanton as well as an additional 58 sponsored in anticipation of Veterans Day.
Officials plan to keep the flags in the park for one week.
Jescavage told the Messenger in an email that people stopped by during the flag installation process to thank the town for honoring veterans this way.
“It was an enjoyable experience,” Jescavage said.