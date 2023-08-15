FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition with help from Downtown Board member and Med Associates vice president Valdemar Garibay, organized nine different Butt Litter Clean Up events in June through August.
Events happened in Alburgh, downtown St. Albans, St. Albans Town Industrial Park, St. Albans Bay Park, Swanton Village Green, Swanton recreation fields, Georgia Industrial Park, Enosburg Falls and Richford. These community volunteer events help to raise awareness about how cigarette filters (or “butts”) are made of a plastic material, contain and release toxins and remain in our environment for 20 or more years.
“During those 20 years, they are washed or blown into our waterways, explored by curious small animals and children, and generally litter our beautiful communities,” coalition coordinator Amy Brewer said.
Over 170 volunteers of all ages and abilities picked up 34,483 cigarette butts, protecting our waterways, small animals and small children from these toxic items. Since these events have been organized starting in 2016, we have tracked the amount of butt litter collected – 210,147 butts.
However, community places such as Lincoln Park in Enosburg Falls, Main St. Park in Richford, Alburgh Community Education Center and its parking lot, and the Bay Park in St. Albans Town had significantly fewer butts than in years past.
“I started participating in the Cigarette Butt Litter Clean-up in July 2020,” Garibay said, “and I have seen a great improvement in how many fewer cigarette butts we have picked up this year over last year. I am appreciative to a great community and thankful to our awesome volunteers this year. Our goal with these clean ups is to raise awareness about the impact of cigarette litter, help clean up our environment and promote health.”
Areas that remain of concern include outside large workplaces and bars, along sidewalks and curbs, and in places where folks may step outside their homes to smoke. That’s not a surprise, as many Vermonters have made the indoor spaces of their homes and worksites free from secondhand smoke which protects others in those spaces well.
Special thanks to all volunteers, but especially the 24 Med Associates volunteers who joined in multiple events and who led the way in cleaning up spaces. Thanks also to the Knights of Columbus Council 297, Rotary Club of St. Albans, Franklin County Caring Communities, Enosburg Business Association, Village of Enosburg Falls, Northwestern Medical Center, Franklin County Stormwater, and the campers and counselors at Swanton Recreation, Swanton Library, and NaturAlburgh who sent teams of adults and youth to help in the efforts around the region.
For any worksite, apartment building owner or manager, or municipality, if you’d like to explore new and effective ways to reduce tobacco litter while supporting individuals on their quit journey, please don’t hesitate to reach out (802-524-1296 or abrewer@nmcinc.org). Oftentimes, a combination of signage, awareness campaigns and quit resource promotion can help.
If you do use cigarettes and are not yet ready to make a quit attempt, please be sure to dispose of your cigarette butt properly. Extinguish them on a shoe or sidewalk and take the butt to the nearest trash can. The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition also has free reusable pocket ashtrays – if you need one, please find us on Facebook or email Amy Brewer at abrewer@nmcinc.org.
Lastly, if you are thinking of quitting, now’s always a great time to try. Visit www.802Quiits.org or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Free, virtual Quit Workshops can be found at MyHealthyVT.org.
