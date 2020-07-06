ST. ALBANS – Butt Litter Clean Up Month was kicked off a month early this year – but it is off to a great start! Thursday morning, thanks in large part to the efforts of Downtown Board member and Med Associates Executive, Valdemar Garibay, 27 volunteers turned out for this two-hour event. Volunteers picked up butts all along Main St. between the Post Office and Passport Office. They traveled up Congress and Fairfield and down Kingman, Center, Federal, Catherine, Hudson, and Lake Streets. They scoured Taylor Park, the parking garage, parking lots, planters, and alleys. They even emptied coffee cans full of rotting, wet cigarette butts.
St. Albans Downtown Board Member Valdemar Garibay stated, “When I heard about this project at our downtown board meeting, I was immediately interested in helping out. I really appreciate the goals of beautifying the city while also promoting health and wellness for the community. It was such a great event to participate in, we were successful, and it was very rewarding. Cleaning the cigarette butt litter helps all of us create a welcoming city. I really appreciate and thank everyone who helped make this such a great experience. Great teamwork at its best – collecting thousands of cigarette butts.”
The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition organizes butt litter clean ups annually throughout the region to beautify spaces where communities gather, prevent toxic butt litter from being washed into our waterways, and raise awareness that cigarette butts are not paper and cotton, but a non-biodegradable plastic material. Starting Aug. 4 in Enosburg Falls and in Richford and going through the month of August and around the two counties, there will be more butt litter clean ups scheduled.
Watch for details of community butt litter clean ups in the weeks to come and stay in touch with the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition on their Facebook Page.
If you do use cigarettes and are not yet ready to make a quit attempt, please be sure to dispose of your cigarette butt properly. Many “field strip” them by extinguishing them on a shoe or sidewalk and take the butt to the nearest trash can. The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition also has free reusable pocket ashtrays – if you need one, please find us on Facebook or email Amy Brewer at abrewer@nmcinc.org. Lastly, if you are thinking of quitting, now’s always a great time to try. Visit www.802Quiits.org or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.