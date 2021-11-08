GEORGIA — On a chilly Saturday morning at the Georgia Public Library, nine volunteers gave up their end of the week sleep-in to build a new pavilion for the students who wait for the bus there and for the library to expand its programming to outdoor spaces.
The volunteers, led by Library Trustees Chair Ben Ebert, started working at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 6. By 11 a.m. they already had the base structure screwed together and standing.
The poster asking for volunteers and distributed by the library stated the project was a three day commitment: a meeting to talk about it on Friday, a construction day on Saturday and time for more construction on Sunday.
But on Saturday morning, library director Bridget Stone was impressed with the speed at which the men were working.
Although the library had put out the poster on social media and had library assistant Jeremy Little asking parents who were picking their kids up, Stone said she was sweating bullets, worried not enough volunteers would show up.
When more people showed up than she was expecting, she was surprised and thankful.
“I'm feeling very fortunate,” Stone said. “I mean, it looks like they're gonna get it done today, it really does.”
The new pavilion will serve multiple purposes.
For one, it will be a safe and dry place for tuition students in Georgia to wait for the bus. Students who take the bus to Essex High School or South Burlington previously had to weather the elements.
In the rain, Stone said, students have been known to wait underneath the little vestibule by the door which is not enough space. She said that students can always come into the library if they want to, but do not like having to wear their masks to do so.
The pavilion will give students a safe outdoor space to wait for the bus and socialize before school even in bad weather.
“It's really nice to have a place for them,” Stone said. “And also we're doing our programming outside at this point so it's going to expand possibilities for that.”
Although all money for the pavilion is coming from the library’s own budget, Georgia Public Library is a municipal library, so it needed approval from the town selectboard as the town is responsible for the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.