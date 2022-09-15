The Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (VABVI) has an immediate need for volunteer drivers in the Saint Albans area to help get blind and visually impaired people where they need to go including going grocery shopping or attending medical appointments.
Volunteer drivers fill the void when family or friends are unavailable to help, or when public transportation is simply not a viable option.
VABVI provides free, personalized transportation services to individuals with vision loss when no one else is available to help.
Volunteer drivers work on an as needed basis and are free to accept or reject any trip to suit their own schedules. Drivers receive mileage reimbursement for the trips.
Those that would like to help or want more information can call Vicki at (800) 639-5861 ext. 243 or email Vicki at vvest@vabvi.org.
–-
VABVI is a non-profit organization providing a wide array of services to Vermonters with vision loss.
