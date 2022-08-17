ST. ALBANS — Al Voegele has been hired as St. Albans Town’s new interim part-time director of operations.
“[Former director of operations] Corey [Parent] did leave in May and given that there’s a lot going on right now, we thought it would be best to have a backup,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson said during the town selectboard’s Monday night meeting.
Voegele’s service agreement with the town lays out that he will be contracted part-time to serve as the town’s director of operations at a cost of $50 per hour. Voegele signed the document Aug. 10.
Meanwhile, Parent will still be working with the town as part of an ongoing consulting gig with the municipality. His firm, Forty-Four Seven Strategies, LLC, has been hired to create a re-organizational plan for the town.
Johnson announced the new initiative Tuesday morning as part of the town’s response to a number of shifts in high-level town personnel. Parent, the former director of operations, resigned in May. The director of public works, Alan Mashtare, resigned on Aug. 4.
Parent, however, has been rehired as a consultant to lead the town’s restructuring initiative.
“The selectboard and manager are using the current shift in personnel to re-examine their organization chart and build a more streamlined and efficient structure that will increase value to taxpayers and eliminate silos within town government,” Johnson said in the Tuesday press release.
Currently serving as one of two of Franklin County’s state senators, Parent is planning on leaving the legislature this January after deciding to not re-run for office to be able to focus on the work of his new firm.
That leaves Voegele taking up Parent’s duties as director of operations. Voegele, 81, has been participating in St. Albans public life since at least 1984, when he first ran for school board.
Since then, he’s served on the town’s police advisory committee and its selectboard, as the town’s representative to the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, as its representative to Northwest Solid Waste District and as the county’s Vermont Economic Progress Council representative.
In his professional life, Voegele also served as Colchester’s town manager for a period of 13 years. If Johnson is absent, Voegele’s contract lays out that it's his duty to fill in as interim town manager, a role he had also fulfilled at one time as a town selectperson.
Due to serving as a part-time employee, Voegele will not gain the benefits of a full-time employee, such as health insurance or pension contributions.
After multiple attempts, Voegele could not be reached by the Messenger prior to publication.
The town has not yet filled the public works position. Selectboard chair Jonathan Giroux said via press release that the town is using the opportunity to re-organize more efficiently.
Mashtare had served as director of public works since November 2016. The town has set a deadline for Aug. 29 to receive applications for his position as it conducts an “extensive search for his replacement.”
Responsibilities include maintaining public trust, overseeing budgets, fixing public infrastructure, planning projects and managing a department responsible for public parks, government vehicles, streets and stormwater.
“Like any industry, we’re facing workforce challenges, so we’re looking to address those by assessing how other municipalities are structured and how we can be nimbler and more efficient,” Johnson said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.